Charles Cote
Naples - Charles Cote, passed away peacefully at Avow Hospice in Naples on July 6, 2019 with his loving family at his side. He was born on December 17, 1932 in Chazy, New York, to Frank and Lillian (West) Cote. He was a graduate of Chazy Central Rural School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict stationed in both Korea and Japan. Charles was an accomplished finish carpenter and fine woodworker. He loved boating and fishing both on Lake Champlain in New York and, after his relocation to Naples, the Gulf of Mexico. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was an avid reader. Charles was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Parish in Chazy and, later, of St. Leo's Parish in Bonita Springs.
Charles was employed for 30 years by the New York State Department of Corrections, serving in various prisons throughout the state. He enjoyed a long and happy retirement and loved entertaining family and friends at home and on the water at both his Chazy and Naples residences.
Charles was predeceased by his parents and brother Leo. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lynda (Delano) and three sons; Kevin (Ann Beebe), Casey (Cindy Cafin), and Ben (Tammy St Louis), four grandsons; Tyler, Nicholas, Adam, and Owen. He is also survived by his sister, Rita Cote Bedard (Louis) and sister-in-law Alice Bodley Cote.
"Chuck" was a kind and outgoing man with a smile for everyone. He was deeply loved by his family who wish to celebrate his life privately. He was well liked by everyone who knew him. The best way to honor him is with happy memories of your encounters with him over the years and with your prayers.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 9, 2019