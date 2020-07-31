Charles Durakis
Naples - Charles Anthony Durakis, 90, passed away Thursday, July 16 in Naples, FL. Charlie was born to Anthony and Stella (Genetzakis) in Cambridge, MA, the youngest of three children. He graduated with MBA / BA degrees from Harvard University.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary; four children: Chuck, Julie McKay, Linda, and Cindy, daughter in-law Renee, sons-in-law Bill, Kerry and Mike, ten grandchildren: Chad, Ryan, Garrett, Lily, Tessa, Amelia, Molly, Sophia, Kendall, and Mikaela; and one great-grandchild: his namesake; "Charlie" (Charles Durakis IV).
Charlie was incredibly accomplished. Not only did he receive MBA and BA degrees from Harvard, but he starred as a track athlete - earning the nickname "The Latin Flash."
Charlie found consistent professional success at companies like General Electric, Famous Artist Schools, and Evelyn Wood Reading Dynamics. In 1974 Charlie found his true calling as a founder of Richard's Consultants, an executive search firm that flourished under his leadership and is still in existence today and run by his son Chuck.
As accomplished as he was professionally, there is no doubt that family was his ultimate focus. At the height of his corporate success he left Manhattan and the long commute from Westport, CT, to open a smaller office closer to home. All four children remember their Dad cheering them energetically from the sidelines. His life was organized around his family and nothing made him happier than watching his children and eventually grandchildren compete in the sports they loved. As the family grew, getting together became more challenging but not impossible. Family trips and holidays were a yearly highlight for all.
Charlie loved to golf and was an avid golfer well into his 80's - and even "shot his age" by firing an 85 at the ripe age of 86! He spent many happy hours playing cards and cribbage with his grandchildren and was a patient teacher and a gracious competitor in victory or defeat.
Charlie lived his life with a "glass-half-full" perspective. He was a supportive, caring, loving, and a generous husband and parent. He valued education and hard work. He listened thoughtfully and his advice was appreciated. All of these qualities he passed along to his children and grandchildren.
Thank you, Charlie (Dad / Papa)!
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences available at: www.fullernaples.com
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Avow Foundation, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.