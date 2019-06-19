Services
Charles E. "Chuck" McLean Iii

Charles E. "Chuck" McLean Iii Obituary
Charles E. "Chuck" McLean, III

Naples - Charles E. "Chuck" McLean, III, 69, of Naples, Florida, passed away May 8, 2019, at downtown Naples NCH Baker Hospital in the loving presence of family. He is preceded in death by Lt. Col. Charles E. "Mac"

McLean, Jr., USMC, ret., 97, father and namesake who passed away in Portsmouth, New Hampshire in 2014.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Lynne, and sisters Kathy and Jo: eight wonderful children and thirteen grandchildren who adoringly called him "Pa." Akin-Davis Funeral Home of Labelle, Florida, arranged disposition of the body.

Please join both for Mac and Chuck in a living Rosary recited daily in honor of Our Blessed Mother Mediatrix of All Graces, and join your Masses with those celebrated at Sacred Heart Southern Missions for disposition of their souls. A Celebration of Life will be enjoyed by family and friends in July.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 19, 2019
