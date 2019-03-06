|
|
Charles E. "Chuck" Thomas
Naples, FL
Chuck, as he was known to his friends, passed away March 1st, 2019 at the age of 86 years. He was born in
Ballston Spa, NY on September 30, 1932.
Chuck moved to Florida, after serving in the United States Navy, with his wife and young family in September of 1958 when his father-in-law (who came to Naples a little earlier) said: "There is an opportunity here in Naples". And so in 1962, he began his tenure for the Water and Sewer Utilities Department of the City of Naples, retiring after 29 years in 1991.
He participated in the expansion of this Department and became Assistant Superintendent of the Water and Sewage division, being very proud of the city's accomplishments during that time. In his early years in the community, he participated in the local Little League baseball organization from managing teams to umpiring. He loved doing both.
In his retirement years, Chuck was always willing to lend a helping hand to his neighbors and friends on the street that he had lived on for 57 years and affectionately became known as "The Mayor" of his street.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Thomas, of 65 years, to whom he was a loving and loyal husband. His legacy is his children: daughter Lorrie D. Griffin (Glenn) and Peter C. Thomas both of whom he was very, very proud; grandchildren, Robin M. Griffin, Glenn C. Griffin, Miles G. Griffin, and Lauren B. Griffin; and great-granddaughters, Kira and Marissa Chiaradonna.
A Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 388 First Avenue South, Naples, Florida on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 3:00 in the afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Laces of Love Foundation, 1900 Gulfshore Blvd North, #401, Naples, FL 34102, or the local Salvation Army.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019