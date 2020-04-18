|
|
Charles Emerson
Charles Emerson passed away suddenly on April 9th as the result of a stroke. Charlie was born in Boothbay Harbor, Maine on August 14, 1937 to Ruth Sawyer and Ervin Emerson. He began his education in a one room school house and went on years later to St John's Prep School in Danvers Mass and then Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He spent two years in The Merchant Marines and finished his education at The University of Maine with a Masters in Chemical Engineering.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 58 years, Hilda Santoro, and 2 sisters Judy Kazakavich of Bedford New Hampshire and Elizabeth Frost of Jupiter Florida. Charlie and Hilda had 2 children, Lisa Stoclet of Abu Dhabi and Steven Emerson of Manila. He adored his four grandchildren who called him G'pops. They are Alex Stoclet of LA, Natalie Stoclet of NYC, Walker Emerson and Scott Emerson of Sydney,Australia.
Charlie went to work for Esso (Exxon) after college and stayed for 33 years. His career involved overseas assignments to Brussels, Belgium, Milan, Italy and Singapore. Charlie and Hilda loved living abroad and traveled extensively. In Singapore Charlie was the Managing Director of Asia Pacific for Exxon Chemicals.
In 1998 the Emersons retired to Colliers Reserve in Naples where Charlie was an active golfer with the famous Wolfpack. He later joined Royal Poinciana. In Singapore Charlie had joined The Commanderie de Bordeaux and was happy to find a group in Naples. He also belonged to The Chaine des Rotisseurs and The Wine and Food Society of Bonita. He often gave wine appreciation classes. Though these groups focused on french wines, his real loves were Italian wine, Italian food and The Boston Red Sox.
Memorial service will be held during the summer in Ogunquit, Maine
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020