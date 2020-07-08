Charles F. Lieske
Bonita Springs - Charles F. Lieske, 73, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice. Formerly of Indianapolis, IN he had been a resident of Southwest Florida for the past 20 years. Charles was born January 4, 1947 in Fremont, OH a son of the late Charles and Phyllis (Paul) Lieske.
He was a graduate of Valparaiso University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. His career was spent working at BMW Constructors, retiring as CEO in 1998 at the age of 50.
As an avid golfer, Charles was a former member of the Country Club of Indianapolis and currently San Carlos Golf Club. He was a sports enthusiast and passionate fan of the Indianapolis Colts and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Charles also enjoyed a good card game, especially bridge and euchre.
Survivors include his loving children, Jodi Lieske and her husband Jeremy Harrison of Aurora, CO, Michael Lieske and his wife Deborah of Westfield, IN; brother, William Lieske and his wife Barbara of Valparaiso, IN; sister, Letty Rusch and her husband Tom of Lindsey, OH; and cherished grandchildren, MacKenna Lieske, Allison Harrison, Andrew Lieske, Kassidy Harrison and Tessa Harrison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Lieske in 1997; and siblings, Mike and Jeanne.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Habitat for Humanity - www.habitat.org
or The Rocky Mountain MS Center - www.mscenter.org
. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.