Charles George Zakoian of Marco Island passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4th at the age of 94, surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in Chicago, son of George and Anjel (Der Sohigian) Zakoian who survived the Armenian genocide. Charles was proud of his Armenian heritage and equally proud of being an American. Charles was predeceased by his brother, Sam Zakoian and his sister, Anne Zakoian Hally. Charles is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rosemary, daughter Catherine, son Charles Zakoian, Jr, nephews Tom Hally (Kathy), Sarky Zakoian, and niece, Patti Zakoian. He graduated from Crane Tech High School in Chicago, and studied engineering at the University of Illinois on a baseball scholarship until December 7, 1941 when he enlisted in the Navy. The Navy sent him to Indiana State Teachers College for more engineering, then to Ft. Schuyler, New York for Midshipmen's school, and he shipped out on the USS Long Island aircraft carrier to the Pacific Ocean. When the war was over, Chuck finished his mechanical engineering degree at the University of Illinois. He was called back to serve in the Korean War as Lieutenant Commander of the USS Ute, a diving ship off the coast of Korea. Over the course of his Naval service, Chuck also served on the USS Tappahannock and USS Mahopac in various duties including navigator, deep sea diver, gunnery officer and executive officer. After the war, Chuck returned to Chicago and resumed his engineering career with Kramer-Trenton, as the Midwest manager. He designed cooling and freezing systems and refrigerated storage for many companies and the food and grocery industries. Chuck loved sailing, golf and skiing, and always had a boat on Lake Michigan at Chicago Yacht Club, Lake Geneva and Marco Island. He enjoyed playing golf at Big Foot Country Club in Fontana, Wisconsin where he served as President, and the Island Country Club on Marco Island. He hit three holes-in-one over the years. Since he discovered Aspen and Vail, Colorado in the late 1950's, Chuck enjoyed skiing with his family and friends. Chuck retired to Marco Island in 1996 to enjoy the water, beach and sunsets. Chuck was a devoted husband and excellent father and he will be missed dearly. A memorial service will be held on Marco Island at San Marco Catholic Church Tuesday, February 11th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the : 877-832-6997, PO Box 758517,Topeka, KS 66675
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2020