Charles J. Green, Jr. M.D.
Naples - Charles J. Green, Jr. M.D. 88, of Naples, FL died Monday, January 6, 2020 at North Collier Hospital. He was born July 27, 1931 in Spring Valley, IL a son of the late Charles J. and Amelia M. (Barrowman) Green, Sr. Dr. Green had been a resident of Bonita Bay since 2000 coming from Appleton, WI. He moved to Bentley Village in Naples 3 years ago.
He received his Medical Degree from the Northwestern School of Medicine in 1955 and served his internship at St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956 through 1958. In 1960, he opened his medical practice in Appleton, WI. He was a pediatrician there for 35 years retiring in 1995.
After retiring, Dr. Green volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and the Meals on Wheels programs in Bonita Springs. He was an avid walker, swimmer, history buff and a constant reader.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carol H. Green and their seven children, Charles J. Green, III (Colleen), Anne E. Archbald (Doug), Sarah L. McMahon (Tim), Thomas A. Green (Cynthia), Margaret M. Rauenhorst (Mike), Stephen E. Green (Sabina) and William J. Green (Jenny); 13 devoted grandchildren, Charles J. Green, IV, Jack Green, Patty Green, Sarah Archbald, Carolyn McMahon, Gregory McMahon, Eleanor Green, Eva Green, Elizabeth Rauenhorst, Meghan Rauenhorst, Conor Green, Nora Green and Emily Green; and 4 loving great-grandchildren, Olive Bliss, Josie Bliss, Adeline Aylmer, and Cecily Aylmer. He is also survived by his two sisters, Carolyn Ray (Charles Palmgren) and Amelia Krauss (Robert).
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James Green and two grandchildren, Daniel Archbald and Ruth Green.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 3:00 PM in the Palmetto Room at Bentley Village with Rev. Dr. Doug Pratt, Pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs, officiating.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations in memory of Dr. Green be made to the Appleton, WI Salvation Army 130 E North St, Appleton, WI 54911 or to the Café of Life P.O. Box 367794, Bonita Springs, FL 34136.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020