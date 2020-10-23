1/1
Charles Joseph (Cj) Fields Iii
1934 - 2020
Charles Joseph (CJ) Fields III

Naples - Charles Joseph (CJ) Fields III, 85, of Naples, FL, died at home on October 5, 2020. Son of Charles J. Fields II and Denise F. Brosseau, CJ was born on October 25,1934 in Decatur, IL. CJ is survived by his wife of 61 years, Molly, his sister, Cecile Yeager, his daughters, Allison (Greg) Phillips, Elizabeth (Daniel) Bernhart and his grandchildren, Jesse, Charlie, and Henry. CJ received his Business degree from Northwestern University where he pledged SAE and had a grand old time. CJ enjoyed tennis back in the day, Ravinia Festival in the summer, and time with his close circle of family and friends. Most of all, he enjoyed going out to dinner with his beautiful wife. Even though he often told his young daughters to "go play in the tollway", they knew he would do anything for them and he will be dearly missed. A private funeral was held at Lake Forest Cemetery and a celebration of his life will be held in the summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Northwestern Memorial Foundation, 541 North Fairbanks Court, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Please make the check payable to "Northwestern Memorial Foundation" and include "CJ Fields" in the memo line. Donations can also be made online at giving.nm.org/lfh or over the phone at (312) 926-2033. Your gift will support the Parkinson's program at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital or

Parkinson Association of Southwest Florida, 2575 Northbrooke Plaza Drive, Building 300 , Suite 301, Naples, Florida 34119. Donations can also be made online at parkinsonassociationswfl.org or over the phone at (239) 417-3465 on behalf of CJ Fields. Info: Wenban Funeral Home Lake Forest, www.wenbanfh.com or (847) 234-0022.




Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
October 20, 2020
margaret walker
October 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
