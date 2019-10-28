|
|
February 11, 1950 -September 26, 2019 Charles L Johnson has returned to be with our Lord at the young age of 69. He will be missed by his family and many dear friends. Chuck was the son of Charles and Donna Johnson, who preceded him in death, and the eldest of five children who were all raised in a loving home. His greatest love was for his family and he is survived by his son Todd and daughter-in-law Candace, his granddaughters, Alyssa Johnson and Brittany Cavanaugh and his great-grandson, Colton, and his siblings; Mary Campbell (Brian), Teresa Kreucher (Daniel), Michael Johnson (Kathleen), and Richard Johnson. His great sense of humor gave him the ability to brighten everyone's day regardless if you were a long-time friend or just a new acquaintance. He was employed by Consumers Energy where he was a dedicated employee for 37 years working as a proud mechanic, tree trimmer and Journeyman Lineman. He was an advocate for employee rights as a union leader and ensured that everyone was held accountable for safe work standards and behaviors. Chuck had a very high moral character and his integrity made for very strong convictions for doing what was right. Following his retirement, Chuck lived in Bonita Springs, Florida for several years before moving to Winterville, North Carolina three years ago where he was lovingly cared for at his son and daughter-in-law's home. As an avid sportsman, he enjoyed the camaraderie of friends while fishing at White Fish Point, deer hunting in the UP of Michigan and bear hunting in Ontario, Canada as well as enjoying many weeks hunting throughout his life in northern Michigan near his home in Harrison. His enjoyment of the outdoors included a memorable trip to Idaho where he hunted for elk in the Seely mountains area. Chuck enjoyed watching his son Todd a.k.a. Tornado Todd race motocross as a youngster at Michigan tracks which included the Silver Dome Arena-Cross. Chuck was a compassionate and generous person. We celebrate his life and know he is at peace in our heavenly eternal home. Memorial gifts may be sent to the United Leukodystrophy Foundation at ULF.org Friends may share a memory and their condolences at www.legacy.com/funeral-homes/north-carolina/ayden/farmer-funeral-service-inc
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2019