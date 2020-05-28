Charles Michael (Mike) Chambers



Mike grew up in East Lansing, MI and was an avid wrestler. After graduating from East Lansing High school in 1968, he enrolled at Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI. There he met his wonderful wife Elizabeth (Beth) Minor. Mike completed his undergraduate work to receive his Bachelor's degree in philosophy before continuing at Marquette and graduating from Marquette University Law school in 1976. He then married his life long partner, Beth. They eventually ventured to western Wisconsin where Mike opened his own law practice in Cochrane, WI where he practiced for nearly 40 years before retiring and relocating to Naples, FL.



Mike had an incredibly sharp sense of humor and was known for his quips and unimaginable sayings. He could be found any day of the week poring through a NY Times Crossword. He was an avid golfer, and he might have scored better, but he was unwaveringly honest. He loved blues music and would blast his electric Fender guitar along to Michael Bloomfield; he could truly clear a room. Mike Chambers was absolutely remarkable and original, and simply put - fun. He and Beth lived a full life together, and he will be greatly missed by friends and family everywhere.



FAMILY: Survived by (and place of residence): Elizabeth Chambers of Naples, FL, Charles Benjamin Chambers and Kimberly Chambers, Charles Kincaid Chambers and Violet Chambers.



SERVICE: A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date in Cochrane, WI



"Who has more fun than we do?"









