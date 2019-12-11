|
Charles Michael Frey
Estero - Charles M. Frey passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at the age of 54.
Charles was born May 7, 1965, in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Charles T. and Mary E. (Levins) Frey.
Charles graduated from Kemper Military School, Boonville, Missouri, in 1983. Following his graduation, Charles worked at A. E. Staley Manufacturing Company in the corn/soybean plant, Firestone Tire and Rubber Company and as District Manager for Dollar General, St. Louis, Missouri. After several cold, miserable, and wet central Illinois winters Charles moved to Florida. Charles graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University. Charles was the Resident Manager at the Jasmine Bay Towers, West Bay Club in Estero, Florida. Charles thoroughly enjoyed his profession. He was happiest meeting and helping Jasmine Bay owners, problem-solving, and managing building projects. He enjoyed the Florida sunshine and his visits to Key West.
Charles is survived by his parents, Charles and Mary of Decatur, Illinois; sisters, Jeanne (Carl) Curry, Celeste (Tom) Ames, and Beth Frey all of Decatur; brothers, Thomas Frey of Edison, New Jersey, and Joseph (Valora) Frey of Liberty, Missouri; nieces Sarah Curry, Natalie Curry, Emilee Frey, Marielle Frey, and Charissa (David) Wilmes; nephews, Charles Curry and Seth (Ieisha) Halford; grandnieces Kaydience, Bexlei, Olivia and Clair, and his beloved dog Shelby.
In his younger years Charles was a competitive swimmer and competed in bicycle motorcross races. He enjoyed family vacations whitewater rafting along the New and Cheat rivers in West Virginia, the French Broad and Nantahala rivers in North Carolina, the Chattooga river in Georgia, the Yough in Pennsylvania; and the Pigeon, Nolichucky, and Ocoee rivers in Tennessee. Charles enjoyed music and attending concerts with his brothers, browsing antique stores and flea markets, travels to Key West, hosting family in Ft. Myers, and visits home to see his parents and sisters.
The Funeral Mass for Charles Frey will be at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 17, at Our Lady of Light Catholic Community, 19680 Cypress View Drive. The family will receive guests immediately following at the Church. A reception for family and friends of Charles is planned for 3:30 P.M. at Jasmine Bay Towers. Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
Memorials to honor Charles may be made to West Bay Community Charitable Foundation, 4606 West Bay Blvd., Estero, FL, 33929, or donor's choice.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019