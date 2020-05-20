|
Charles "Chuck" Rauh
Naples - Charles "Chuck" Rauh, 87, passed away Wednesday, May 20,2020 in Naples, Fl. Chuck was a graduate of Shaker High School and Washington and Lee University where he was involved in football, wrestling and lacrosse. He proudly served in the United States Army. Chuck enjoyed a very successful career in highway and infrastructure construction, where he was an expert in the production of asphalt paving materials and aggregate. He was instrumental in designing innovative equipment used in the industry. Chuck was an avid golfer. He also served as President of the Wyndemere Country Club. Chuck is predeceased by his parents Edgar M. and Beatrice (Green) Rauh, and his brother Edward Rauh. He will be deeply missed by his wife Marie Rauh and his two sons Bradley and Douglas Rauh; His 4 grandchildren Aaron, Susan, Sarah Rauh and Lisa Benoit; his 3 great-grandchildren Bodhan Rauh and Isla and Margot Benoit. Also mourning Chuck's passing are his stepchildren, Ellie Mandelbaum, Patti Halsch, Cathy Martin, and Rita Rogers; his step-grandchildren, Brett, Annie, Emmy, Katie, Megan, Luke, Courtney, Abby, Mika, and Aron; and 12 step-greatgrandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Chuck's name to Avow Hospice: https://avowcares.org/donate-now/
Published in Naples Daily News from May 20 to May 24, 2020