Charles Richmond "Dick" Metchear III
Naples, FL
On February 23, 2019, Charles Richmond "Dick" Metchear III age 83. Born and raised in Lexington MA by parents Charles R. Metchear Jr. and Perle Erskine Cook. Dick had a successful academic career at the Middlesex School and Denison University. He was an avid hockey player and fan finding success in college as center, team captain, and league leading goal scorer at Denison in his senior year. He followed all Boston area sports teams with enthusiasm and was also a proficient golfer, serving as the Rivers School first golf coach with son Chuck, playing many famous courses in Ireland with son Jon, and enjoying his later years as a member of Hole In The Wall in Naples FL. In business Dick carried on in the family venture leading Watertown Electric Supply to many profitable years and expanding with the 128 Electric chain in the 70s and 80s. He became involved in the original WGBH show 'This Old House', serving as the
program's first lighting consultant. His later years were spent in Naples continuing in lighting consulting and
enjoying retirement, playing some golf, and spending time with family. Dick is predeceased by his first wife Jane and survived by wife Betsy of Reisterstown MD, sister Martha Cunningham, husband Dennis & niece Faith of N Haverhill NH, son Charles and wife Lisa of Holliston MA, son Jon and grandchildren Cassidy, Corey, & Connor of Naples FL. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be private.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019