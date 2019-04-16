Services
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Charles Sidney Faller, Jr.

Naples, FL

Charles Sidney Faller, Jr., 88, of Naples, Florida and Potomac, Maryland, passed away on April 11, 2019. He was the

devoted husband of the late L. Jean

Faller, who passed in November, 2018.

Born in Monessen, PA, Charles was the son of the late Charles, Sr. and Olive Faller. He graduated from the University of Maryland, and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force in 1953. After his military service, Mr. Faller started a business building, developing and later managing real estate in

Maryland, Virginia and Florida. He was a licensed private pilot, an avid golfer, and a member of many prestigious country clubs. He also loved boating and fishing, and enjoyed traveling worldwide with Jean. He also loved visiting Disney World.

Mr. Faller is survived by six children, Linda Faller Riley, Charles Sidney Faller III, Samuel Joseph Faller, Karen

Faller Barber, Robert Owen Faller, and Robin Faller Durst; a

brother, Rodney Faller and his wife Shirley; ten grandchildren, Christy Donaghy, Charles S. Faller IV, Christopher

Faller, Austin Barber, Travis Barber, Laura Riley, Bethany Durst, Brandy Durst, Amanda Faller, and Samuel Faller, Jr.; four great-grandchildren, friends and other relatives.

Visitation will take place on Friday, April 19th from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 2:00 PM in the Resthaven Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow at

Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ().
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019
