|
|
Charles Stanley Eytel
Naples - Charles Stanley Eytel, M.D., 82, of Naples, sailed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, August 16, 2019. Born in East Orange, New Jersey. He graduated from Clifford Scott High School (1955). While in high school he earned his Eagle Scout and was a delegate to the American Legion's New Jersey Boys State & New Jersey Boys Nation Leadership Conference. Charlie was a proud alumnus of Dartmouth College (1959). He was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and was on the varsity crew team. He obtained his medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School (1960) and Northwestern Medical School (1962). Following graduation, he joined the United States Navy where he completed his internship, residency and fellowship in internal medicine/hematology/oncology.
In 1959, he married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Mary Ann. While in the Navy, he served in San Diego, Guam, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, FL. In 1971, Charlie moved his family to Naples, Florida and joined the Naples Medical Center where he established his practice as the first hematologist/oncologist in Collier County. He was the 48th physician on staff at Naples Community Hospital and served on numerous committees. He was a pillar of the medical community from his earliest days in Naples until his retirement in 2007. During these years he was the President of the Collier County Medical Society and served for many years as a delegate to the Florida Medical Association. He also served as President of the Florida , President of the Collier County , President of the Florida Association of Medical Oncologist (FLASCO), President and committee Chairman of the Florida Society of Internal Medicine (FSIM), board member and committee chairman of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). He loved teaching children and made it his mission to educate the children of Collier County on the Dangers of Smoking. In addition to his love of family, he also enjoyed sailing, tennis, fishing and snow skiing. He loved planning family vacations that included sailing adventures on his beloved sailboat, Octave II, ski trips to Colorado and motor home trips across the country. He is now working on building the first marina in heaven. Husband, Daddy, Grandfather (Grandpa, Papa, Papa Doc), Brother, Uncle, Doctor, Sailor, and Friend, he will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Julius Eytel and Marion Grabowski Eytel, and brother, Thomas H. Eytel. Charlie was a shining example of a true family man. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Eytel; his children, Cheryl Snyder (Rick), Denise Porter (Larry), Donald Eytel (Amy), Lori Langley (John), Michael Eytel (Kim), 16 grandchildren; Jessica, Jenni, Christina, Stephen, Lisa, Alexzandria, Ashley, Michael, Chelsea, CJ, Cassidy, Emily, Katie, Annie, Avery, and Ashton, six great-grandchildren; Rachel, Rosa, Trinity, Ford, Crosby and Fox, a brother and sister; Carolann Reumann (Dick), Richard Eytel (Anne Marie) and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that have cared for Charlie over the years. A special thank you goes out to his caregivers, especially, Gabriel Aballe and Aurora Mosqueda and his Crisis Care Nurse, Rebecca Benjamin. A Celebration of his Life will be held on October 12, 2019, The Pointe, Naples Bay Resort, 1500 5th Avenue, Naples, Florida from 4:00-6:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of Dr. Charles S. Eytel.
Bon voyage, Charlie. "Fair winds and following seas". Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail, Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019