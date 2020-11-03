1/1
Charles "Chuck" Tomasino
Charles "Chuck" Tomasino

Naples - Charles "Chuck" Tomasino, 87, of Naples, Florida, passed away on November 2, 2020.

Chuck was born in the Bronx, New York, 1933, and was raised by Italian immigrants. After serving in the Korean War, he attended New York University and pursued a comedy writing and stand-up career in New York City, while simultaneously working as a trader on the New York stock exchange.

Chuck and his wife Phyllis moved to Naples in the 1970's. Chuck served as a zoning officer and was honored by the board of Collier County commissioners for his twenty years of service.

Chuck is known for his love of family, his comedic wit, his love of delicious food and good wine.

He is survived by his two daughters, Tracy Mazziotti, Leslie DiPiero, two grandchildren, Gabriella Mazziotti, Thomas Mazziotti and son-in-law Bob DiPiero.

Private family services are being held in Naples.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in his name be made to the Avow foundation at Avowcares.org or mailed to their physical address at 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Florida 34105. This is the hospice where Chuck spent his final days.

Online condolences may be made at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com








Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
