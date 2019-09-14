|
Charles W. Miller
Wyomissing, PA - Charles W. Miller, age 87, died on September 12, 2019. The son of Harold Dengler Miller and Anna Dorothy From Miller, Charles was born on December 18, 1931. Following graduation from Perkiomen Prep School, Charlie worked for his family's business, Miller & From, before enlisting in the Army and serving his country in Korea. He was stationed in Seoul and was a director in the Army Security Agency's Communication Intelligence Division. After his service in Korea, he returned to Miller & From Florist and managed the retail end of the business. In 1963, he married Janice Butler. Seven years later, Charlie left the florist business and under the mentorship of his father-in-law, Thomas Butler, learned "the ropes" of the compressed gas and welding supply industry. Eventually, Charlie and Janice ran Butler Cylinder Gas Company until they sold it in 1985.
Serving in the capacity of both board member and president, Charlie gave a great deal of his time and talents to the Berkshire Country Club and Porters Lake Hunting and Fishing Club. Additionally, he enjoyed playing tennis and golf and spending Thursday evenings at The Fish Pond. However, his all-time favorite activity was "building and fixing things." There was always some sort of project occurring inside or outside of his home.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Janice Butler Miller; his daughter, Michelle Miller Davis (married to Scott Jere Davis); and his two grandsons, Jack Thomas Davis and Grant Jere Davis. One sister, Virginia Miller, also survives him.
Charlie will be remembered for being a kind, giving, hard-working gentleman who loved taking care of his family, doing for others, and ensuring that his yard was immaculate.
A private burial will be held at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions in Charlie's memory be made to The Reading Hospital Foundation with a designation to The Tower Health Street Medicine Program. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019