Charles "Skip" Woodbury Howard



Naples - Charles "Skip" Woodbury Howard's died peacefully in Naples, Florida at the age of 88 on Thursday November 5th, 2020. Skip was born in Concord, NH to Woodbury and Jane (Graves) Howard. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Dorothy "Dolly" Hall Howard and his brother Jonathan A Howard and his wife MaryLou along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Jane "Cherry" Howard Fenton who died in June 2020. Skip resided in Naples, FL and formally Moultonborough, NH.



Skip's high school years were spent at Concord High School in Concord, NH and at Vermont Academy. Upon graduation in 1950, Skip went to Bowdoin College in Brunswick, ME. At Bowdoin Skip was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and excelled in hockey and tennis and graduated in 1954. He remained a proud "Polar Beat". He obtained his masters from Wesleyan in 1968.



Skip taught math and coached tennis and hockey at The New Hampton School in New Hampton, NH from 1957-1968. New Hampton awards it's top female and male athletes the Skip Howard Athletic Award each year.



He continued teaching and coaching at St George's School in Newport, RI beginning in 1968. His responsibilities expanded to include athletic director until his retirement in 1997. St George's honored him by naming their hockey rink for him.



Skip's greatest love was tennis. He was a Master Teaching Pro. He instructed at numerous private clubs, gave clinics at Junior Development programs with Don Budge and umpired several professional tennis matches. Skip was a member of the New England Professional Tennis Association, the US Professional Tennis Association, the Professional Tennis Registry and the US Racquet Association.



Skip was a founding father of the Independent School League(ISL). The Independent School League named their tennis sportsmanship award after him.



Among his other honors are the Outstanding Scholastic Coach of the Year from the New England division of the US Professional Tennis Association and the 1998 New England Preparatory School Athletic Council's Distinguished Service Award for enthusiasm, dedication, leadership and vision. Skip was inducted into both the New Hampton and St George's athletic halls of fame.



In the classroom, on the court Roon the ice or field manywill remember him as a task master driven by his unending desire to bring out the best in the students and athletes he encountered. But they will also remember his infectious smile.



Those closest to him will never forget his silent belly laughs, often leading to tears.



His love of life, sports and friends will be sorely missed.



In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to St George's School.



St George's School



PO Box 1910



Newport, RI02840









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store