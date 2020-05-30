Charles(Chuck)Lee RobertsNaples - Charles Lee (Chuck) Roberts, 85 of Forest Glen Golf and Country Club, Naples, passed away on May 24th. Born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on June 4, 1934. He was the loving husband of Mary Ann for 58 years. Devoted and proud father of Lisa Roberts-Mamone (Ed) and Karen Robinson (John). Beloved grandfather of Kate and Chris Mamone and step grandson Rob Robinson. A patriot who served in the Army. A thirty year resident of Pittsburgh, PA and an avid Steelers fan. He also enjoyed living in Poway, CA and Aurora, Ohio. He was proud of his leadership role in the food industry in Pittsburgh; a thirty year career that included serving as CFO of the USA Division. Chuck lived life on his own terms and loved adventures. He was an enthusiastic runner, hiker and golfer. His adventures included hiking to Mt. Whitney, hiking and camping with Karen to the floor of the Grand Canyon. Snow hiking with Mary Ann at the Grand Canyon and Lake Louise, Canada. A family mule trip and overnight to Phantom Rock, Grand Canyon. Parasailing in Hawaii, hot air ballooning, zip lining in Alaska and riding a camel in Egypt. He loved his donuts and desserts, loved nature and was fascinated by animals. A dog lover from Skippy to Rosie. He and Mary Ann were early morning visitors to the Naples Dog Park. Donations in Chuck's memory can be made to Naples Dog Park, Community Service Dept... 280 Riverside Circle, Naples, FL 34102 or to The ALS Association, Sharon Catalano, Manager, P.O. Box 14482, Tulsa, OK 74159. Specifically - In Memoriam - Charles Roberts. Services will be private.