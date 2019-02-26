Charline C. Castori



Charline Clawson Castori, 93, of Naples, FL, passed away in her sleep February 15, 2019. She was cared for by her only son, Alex, of West Hollywood, CA. Charline was born in Coke County, TX, August 17, 1925, the only child of Charles and Madona Clawson, who were ranchers.She completed high school in Palo Pinto County before starting her first job at Montgomery Ward. An avid reader and motivated student, she graduated from Texas Christian University in 1954, while also holding a civil



service position in Fort Worth. Her college degree in



history would forever change her life, as she was awarded a



Fulbright scholarship for two years of further study at Oxford University, England. Upon returning to the United States, she pursued two additional years of graduate study at the University of Chicago, where a colleague introduced her to future husband Alberto Castori, a chancellor at the Italian Consulate of Chicago, IL. The two were married for fifty years from 1958 until his death in 2008. Charline enjoyed a 35-year career in Chicago Public Schools as a history teacher, guidance counselor and school psychologist. Retiring at age 68, she traveled extensively with her family and eventually made her permanent home in



Florida. A member of First Presbyterian Church of Naples, she belonged to the Love and Friendship Circle. Having never driven, she found a walkable lifestyle in Old Naples, where she spent many days at the downtown branch of Collier County Public Library. She remained intellectually curious and read constantly until her very last day. Charline will be missed by friends, neighbors, relatives, and especially by her son, who greatly admired her very accomplished life. Friends may call Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 9:00am to 11am with a Funeral service at 11:00am at Fuller Funeral Home 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples FL 34109. Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019