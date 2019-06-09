|
Charlotte A. Wichmann, Weiland, Friede
Bonita Springs - Char fought the good fight but passed away on Monday morning, May 6th.
Charlotte Ann Wichmann was born in Appleton, Wisconsin on December 11, 1934 to Helen and Earl Wichmann. As a child, she lived on River Drive where she would spend countless hours playing with her sister, cousins and friends in the ravines and riverbanks. Char graduated from Appleton High school in 1953. She married Dave Weiland and had three children: Barbara, Michael and Patti.
In high school, Char worked at Gloudemans Department Store. Later in life, she also worked as an accessory buyer for Bee Frank.
Besides raising her children, Char's life's work - and one of her true passions - was volunteering and serving her community. Her interest in volunteer activities began in high school, when she became Chairman of the Sophomore Girls Formal. Char was involved in many organizations, volunteering her time and taking on leadership positions. She was a President of several organizations including Y's Menettes, Genevieve Paulson Circle of Kings Daughters, Silvercrest Home for Girls, and the Wisconsin State Board of King's Daughter's Federation. She served on the Wisconsin State Board for Women's Clubs for several years, and became the 8th District Director for Jr. Women's Club of Wisconsin. Char served as Board Secretary for C.A.S.I. and volunteered with Appleton Community Blood center.
In 1983, Char married Bill Friede. They had 38 wonderful years together. During their marriage they enjoyed traveling throughout the world and making new friends. They had a great appreciation of the arts spending many summers vacationing in Door County together along with their families.
Char and Bill relocated to Bonita Springs, Florida upon Bill's retirement in 1995. Char's passions for volunteerism and community service never left her. She continued a lifestyle of serving her community in many capacities in the Naples/Bonita Springs, Florida area. Organizations she served includes: Naples Community Hospital, Bonita Springs Meals on Wheels (in which she served as Board President), First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs, and Joanne's Hospice House.
Char will join her Parents Helen and Earl Wichmann, baby brother Paul, brother-in-law Louis Horn, and nephews Jim and Jeff Horn in Heaven.
She is survived by her husband Bill Friede, her children Barbara (Weiland) Agness (Rich) (Appleton), Michael Weiland (Naples), Patti Weiland (Denver); sister Joanne Horn; niece Becky (Horn) Batley; nephew Tim Horn; step-children Rick Friede, Wendy Friede Jaffee (Jay); grandchildren Shannon French (Laney), Hilary (French) Samsa, and Michael Weiland; great-grandchildren Mina, Leta and Cullen Samsa, and Kepler French; step-grandchildren Joseph Jaffee (Andrea), Carly Jaffee, and Jessie Govrik; step great-grandchildren Sophia and Gabby; and many other relatives and loved ones.¬
Mom had a good life and lived life to the fullest. She wanted the best for her children and gave everyone so much joy. She had a gift for making birthdays and holidays so beautiful and special and was always generous with her time and her blessings. We had many happy years at the family cottage. She took such great care of us when we were sick. Her greatest joy in life was as a Mom and we all loved her dearly and will miss her so much.
"A limb has fallen from the family tree. I hear a voice that says, "Grieve not for me". Remember the good times, the laughter, the song. The Good life I lived, when I was strong. Continue my heritage, I'm counting on you. Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through. My mind is at ease, my soul at rest; remember the good things, I truly was blessed. Continue traditions, no matter how small. Go live your life, don't stare at the wall. I miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin until the day comes, we're together again…. Love ya, Mom"
A memorial service and celebration of Char's life will be held on Wednesday June 12th at 11:00 AM at Wichmann/Fargo Funeral Home 537 N. Superior Street, Appleton. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center for ovarian cancer research and to Joanne's Hospice House. Please send donations in care of: Charlotte Friede to Wichmann/Fargo Funeral Home 537 N Superior Street Appleton, Wi. 54911 or Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 Tamiami Trail South, Bonita Springs, Fl. 34134
Published in Naples Daily News on June 9, 2019