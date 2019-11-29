Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Charlotte DiRusso


1943 - 2019
Charlotte DiRusso Obituary
Charlotte DiRusso

Naples - Charlotte DiRusso, 76, Naples, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019. She was born in Boston MA on February 23, 1943 to the late Robert and Marge Macauley.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years, Jim DiRusso and her two daughters, Shannon Atkinson and Stephanie (Jesse) Steves; and grandson, Anthony Steves.

She is preceded in death by her son, Stephen Atkinson.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
