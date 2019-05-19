|
Charlotte Young Zimmermann
Naples, FL
Charlotte Allen Young Zimmermann, the last of the 'Allen girls,' died peacefully on May 9, 2019 at Hillcrest Health and Rehab in Bellevue, Nebraska, just three months short of her 99th birthday. Born August 18, 1920 in Livingston, Montana, she grew up in Seattle, Washington, the middle of three daughters of Charles and Margaret Allen. She attended Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA where she joined Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She was also a lifelong member of PEO. After moving to Los Angeles, she married Robert W. Young in 1942. He turned his military service into a career in the Air Force. Charlotte spent her adult years as an officer's wife, raising children and moving around the country, even to Japan right after World War II as part of the occupation forces. Her love of fashion began early. As a child she rode the street car into downtown Seattle to go shopping; in high school she worked in the hosiery department at Bon Marche. When her children were older, Charlotte returned to retail and eventually managed The Avenue and Sally's women's clothing stores in Nebraska. She traveled more as she grew older-to Israel to see the Holy Land, to Europe to visit family living and studying there, including a special Christmas in Paris. Her most memorable trip was to London in 1982, five years after her husband Bob died. There she met widower Ralph J. Zimmermann at a military reunion. Two weeks later they were engaged! They married and moved to Naples, FL where they lived happily for 24 years along Gulf Shore Blvd and later at The Carlisle Naples. Eight years after his death, Charlotte relocated back to the Midwest to be closer to family. She is survived by children Deborah (Bill) Reece of Atlanta, GA; Christina (Spencer) Ward of Hamilton, NJ; Jon (Sue) Young of Council Bluffs, IA; Melissa (Bob Davidson) Young of Minneapolis, MN; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; stepsons Robert (Deb) Zimmermann and Ron (Mary Ann) Zimmerman of St. Louis, MO with 12 more grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Her greatest joys in life were her family and her faith. She told her daughter years ago not to be sad when she was gone - she knew heaven awaited her and that she truly had a wonderful life. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held in the chapel at Hillcrest Health and Rehab, 1702 Hillcrest Drive, Bellevue, NE on May 31, 2019 at 1 pm. Memorials can be sent to the Disabled American Veterans or posted on her tribute page at the .
Published in Naples Daily News on May 19, 2019