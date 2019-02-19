|
|
Cheryl Lynn Wilson
Naples, FL
Cheryl Lynn Wilson, 64, passed away February 10, 2019 of natural causes. Her death was preceded by a very dark time involving Bodies of Light. She had been a resident of Naples for the past 30 years, having moved from Minnesota. An interior designer, Cheryl is survived by her mother,
Barbara; her brother, William; and sister, Kathleen. Services will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019