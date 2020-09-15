Chris Briscoe
Naples - Chris Briscoe, 80, passed away on September 7, 2020 at the Chateau at Moorings Park, four months after suffering a series of strokes. His wife Doris and daughter Elizabeth were by his side.
Chris was born in Wilmington, Delaware on November 10, 1939. He attended Mount Pleasant High School where he made lifelong friends. He moved from Brooklyn, NY to Philadelphia, PA in 1969 and worked as an over the counter stock trader for Kidder Peabody for many years. In 1995 he began working for Herzog Heine Geduld and retired in 2001. Chris worked hard his whole life to be successful and never felt entitled to anything. He admired those who worked hard.
Chris took up tennis in 1972, which is what eventually led to vacations to Naples, FL starting in 1996. Vacations led to buying a condo in 2004 and permanently moving to Naples in 2007. Chris' perfect day consisted of morning tennis, lunch with the guys (so many leftover sandwiches in the fridge) and dinners out on the town. Often first words at the breakfast table were "where are we going for dinner tonight?" Chris served as tennis chairman of the tennis committee at Pelican Marsh for many years and cherished the friendships he made through the sport and his time in Naples.
Chris also remained close to friends from childhood, business and everywhere he lived. Any time a friend came up in conversation, Chris always picked up the phone to check in on them and say hello. He was a passionate Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. He endured countless brutal seasons, but was rewarded with two World Series titles and one of his life's greatest gifts - an Eagles Super Bowl win in 2018! He loved cars and had a need for speed. He always enjoyed a good race with someone, male or female, young or old. A good rule of thumb, he said, was to only go five miles out of your way for the sake of a race. One of Chris' favorite sayings was "never let the facts get in the way of a good story." Any exaggerations he made in his storytelling usually paid off, and you could find anyone listening either enthralled or belly-laughing.
Chris is so loved by those who knew him. He was the most caring, thoughtful and generous friend to all. He truly touched everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Doris; son, Brett; daughter, Elizabeth Chmelko; grandchildren, Emily and Christopher; brother, Geoff and his beloved cat, Charley.
A luncheon to celebrate Chis is planned for Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Pelican Marsh Community Center.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Chateau and Avow Hospice for their care and assistance during the last few months.
Donations in Chris' memory may be made to the Naples Humane Society, 370 Airport-Pulling Rd. Naples, FL 34104 or online at www.hsnaples.org
For online condolences, to share memories, photos or light a candle, please visit Chris' Tribute at www.muller-Thompson.com
