Christine Allison Kingma
Naples - Christine Allison Kingma, 33, passed away on April 2, 2020 in Naples, FL. She was a beloved daughter of Cynthia Dunnebacke, David M. Dunnebacke and Philip Kingma (biological father). She was sister to Daniel Kingma, David Dunnebacke Jr., Jordan Dunnebacke and Erica Dunnebacke (sister in law). Christine had two children with Donald Huttlin and was the beloved mother of Skylar & Harper Huttlin.
Christine was born in Fallbrook, California on April 22nd 1986. She graduated in 2004 from Gulf Coast High School in Naples, FL. She studied at Edison College and earned her business degree in 2012. She will be remembered by her wonderful smile and bubbly personality. Christine enjoyed being with all her family and friends. She enjoyed life to the fullest and made the best of each moment. She adored her girls and provided anything for them. Christine will be missed greatly by all.
Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 virus and social distancing, we will not be having funeral services. We do plan to have a Celebration of Life once we are able. We will stay in touch. If you would like to send your condolences, they can be mailed to Cynthia Dunnebacke (Mother) to 3061 4th St NE Naples, Fl. 34120.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020