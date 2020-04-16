Services
Legacy Options LLC
4376 Corporate Square
Naples, FL 34104
(239) 659-2009
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Kingma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Allison Kingma

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Allison Kingma Obituary
Christine Allison Kingma

Naples - Christine Allison Kingma, 33, passed away on April 2, 2020 in Naples, FL. She was a beloved daughter of Cynthia Dunnebacke, David M. Dunnebacke and Philip Kingma (biological father). She was sister to Daniel Kingma, David Dunnebacke Jr., Jordan Dunnebacke and Erica Dunnebacke (sister in law). Christine had two children with Donald Huttlin and was the beloved mother of Skylar & Harper Huttlin.

Christine was born in Fallbrook, California on April 22nd 1986. She graduated in 2004 from Gulf Coast High School in Naples, FL. She studied at Edison College and earned her business degree in 2012. She will be remembered by her wonderful smile and bubbly personality. Christine enjoyed being with all her family and friends. She enjoyed life to the fullest and made the best of each moment. She adored her girls and provided anything for them. Christine will be missed greatly by all.

Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 virus and social distancing, we will not be having funeral services. We do plan to have a Celebration of Life once we are able. We will stay in touch. If you would like to send your condolences, they can be mailed to Cynthia Dunnebacke (Mother) to 3061 4th St NE Naples, Fl. 34120.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -