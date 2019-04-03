|
Christine Hastings Brown
Naples, FL
Christine Hastings Brown, age 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Physicians Regional. Christine, a native of Ohio, was the daughter of Robert and Jean Hastings. She is survived by husband, James; brother Robert Hastings (Debbie); children, James Brown, Melissa Roda; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 5th, at Naples Church of Christ, 12760 Livingston Road in Naples at 11 am.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019