Christopher Filip Lupu
Naples, Florida - It is with heavy hearts that the Lupu family announces the untimely passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Christophe Filip Lupu. Chris was born on December 11th, 1979 to Sylvia (née Rothwell) and Sorin Lupu, and grew up in Montreal, Canada until 1989 when he moved with his family to Naples Florida. Chris has lived in Naples, Florida for 29 years. He was a much loved member of Barron Collier High School's track and cross country teams. He attended Florida State University where he studied Real Estate and Hospitality Administration and spent a summer abroad in Leysin, Switzerland. Upon returning to Naples in 2004, Chris worked as a hotel manager and has also worked as a digital marketing manager, and a Miami Beach nightclub promoter. Most recently, he was a very happy member the Robert Slack Realty Team. Chris was an avid runner and wine enthusiast who had a huge heart and enjoyed the company of many friends. He is survived by his parents and sisters Julia, and her children Mina and Tauin, and Emily and her children Simi and Sophie, his grandmother, Iuliana Lupu, his aunt Corina and cousin Zachary, his aunt Theresa and Uncle Larry Downes, Uncles Gregory and Patrick and wife Connie Rothwell, cousin Cailin Thompson and her son Kieran, and Connor Rothwell.
Visitation for family and friends will take place Monday and Tuesday, October 14 and 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. There will be a prayer service at the funeral home both evenings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave. N., Naples. Burial will follow at Naples Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to help the survivors of hurricane Dorian.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019