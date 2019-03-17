Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Cindy A. Davis, 57, of Bonita Springs passed away on March 12, 2019 at Hope Hospice from complications of breast

cancer.

Mrs. Davis was an accomplished and astute businesswoman with an impressive career. She rose through the ranks of Maidenform to become Sr. Vice President of Retail and was responsible for 160 stores and the internet business. After retiring from Maidenform she founded her own real estate company, Davis Lakefront Properties, specializing in rental properties at Lake Wallenpaupack, PA. She enjoyed golfing, fishing and dining out.

Cindy was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Sefic.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Thomas J. Davis, son Larry Fromhart and wife Sydney, beloved grandson Cooper Fromhart, parents Wally and Patty Sefic, sisters Loretta J DiLorenzo and Ann Marie Sefic and nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Cindy's life will take place on

Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108. During her life Cindy loved to share good food and

conversation. Immediately following the service, Cindy made

arrangements for her celebration to continue at the Hodges Funeral Home Wine Room. Her family hopes you will stay and share in Cindy's legacy.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the ,

Online condolences and memories may be left at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
