|
|
Cindy Douglass
Naples, FL - Cindy Douglass, 80, of Naples, FL passed away February 27, 2020. She was born May 20, 1939 in Somerville, MA to Edward & Winifred (Martin) Munroe.
Cindy's volunteer work with Children's Bible Study and the Naples Police Dept brought her great joy. Her love and generous spirit will be missed.
She is survived by her children, Lisa St. Hilaire, Scott St. Hilaire and Paul St. Hilaire, Jr.; grandchildren, Nicholas, Autumn and Audra; her sister, Linda Unbekant; brother, Bruce Munroe; the father of her children, Paul St. Hilaire and other loving family members and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Avow Hospice at www.avowcares.org
For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle, please visit Cindy's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020