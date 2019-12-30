|
|
Claire J. Scott
Naples - Claire J. Scott 87, of Naples, FL died Friday, December 27, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born October 19, 1932 in Winooski, VT a daughter of the late Armand and Irene (née Caron) Sabourin. Claire had been a resident of Naples for the past 38 years coming from Claremont, NH where they maintained a summer residence until 2013.
She was a graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School in Fitchburg, MA. After her marriage to Douglas R. Scott, Claire worked alongside her husband in the sales department as publishers of the Twin State Ad-Visor in Claremont, NH.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and the Gulf Breeze Button Club. Her passion was painting and she was a member of the von Liebig Art Society in Naples, FL. Claire was a juried member there for over 25 years.
She is survived by her three loving children, Stephen R. Scott of Claremont, NH, Susan C. Scott of Naples, FL and Carol Ann McDonald and her husband, Robert "Skeeter" Askey of Matthews, NC; three grandchildren, Staff Sgt. Brian McDonald, USMC, Patrick McDonald and Carly Scott and one great-granddaughter, Eliana McDonald and her very dear lifelong friend, Vicky Hoidahl.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas R. Scott who died December 31, 2018; her brother Edward and two sisters, Pauline and Lucille.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 625 111th Ave. No., Naples, FL. Burial will follow in St. John's Memorial Garden.
To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home and Crematory Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019