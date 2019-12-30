Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire J. Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire J. Scott Obituary
Claire J. Scott

Naples - Claire J. Scott 87, of Naples, FL died Friday, December 27, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born October 19, 1932 in Winooski, VT a daughter of the late Armand and Irene (née Caron) Sabourin. Claire had been a resident of Naples for the past 38 years coming from Claremont, NH where they maintained a summer residence until 2013.

She was a graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School in Fitchburg, MA. After her marriage to Douglas R. Scott, Claire worked alongside her husband in the sales department as publishers of the Twin State Ad-Visor in Claremont, NH.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and the Gulf Breeze Button Club. Her passion was painting and she was a member of the von Liebig Art Society in Naples, FL. Claire was a juried member there for over 25 years.

She is survived by her three loving children, Stephen R. Scott of Claremont, NH, Susan C. Scott of Naples, FL and Carol Ann McDonald and her husband, Robert "Skeeter" Askey of Matthews, NC; three grandchildren, Staff Sgt. Brian McDonald, USMC, Patrick McDonald and Carly Scott and one great-granddaughter, Eliana McDonald and her very dear lifelong friend, Vicky Hoidahl.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas R. Scott who died December 31, 2018; her brother Edward and two sisters, Pauline and Lucille.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 625 111th Ave. No., Naples, FL. Burial will follow in St. John's Memorial Garden.

To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home and Crematory Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -