|
|
Claire Smeland Wilson
Naples - Claire Smeland Wilson, 73, of Naples, FL passed away March 29, 2020. Born In 1946, the daughter of Anne and Sidney Smeland in Stamford, CT, she was predeceased by her sister Anne Paul and two brothers, Arthur and Richard Smeland.
Claire is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Richard Wilson. She was the proud mother of three children and their families: Kristina, her husband Paul, and their children John and Hannah of Florida; Stephanie, her husband David, and their children Caitlin and Wilson of Massachusetts; and Randall, his wife Kristen, and their children Braelyn, Keara, and Riley of New Hampshire.
Following her graduation from Lauralton Hall, Claire spent her life in service to the community as a member of the Lebanon Valley Protective Association, a school nurse at New Lebanon Central High School, and as a nurse and care manager in Florida. Additionally, she parlayed a love of dance, first developed as a member of the Phil Jones Dancers, who performed on the Ed Sullivan Show, into a lifetime of supporting dance through her work with various schools.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: The Lebanon Valley Protective Association Inc. PO BOX 162, New Lebanon, NY 12125 or The
Florida Coalition for Children 317 East Park Ave Tallahassee, FL 32301, https://www.flchildren.org/.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020