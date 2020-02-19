|
Clara Rodriquez
Naples - Clara Luisa Rodriguez (Acosta-Bodden), age 97, passed away peacefully in her Naples home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on February 8, 1922 in Isla de Pinos, Cuba, and immigrated to Naples, FL in 1980, where she resided for the last 40 years. We know she was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Idelfonso Ceferino Rodriguez-Coto; her parents, Dagmar Lenore Bodden and Florencio Savino Acosta; brother, Arturo Acosta-Bodden; and sister, Esther del Carmen Soto (Acosta-Bodden). Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Alfonso Rodriguez and his wife Ziomara and Alberto Rodriguez and his wife Maria; grandchildren, Alfonso Rodriguez and his wife Julie, Raiza Rodriguez, and Barbara Rodriguez. Clara enjoyed cooking, reading, sharing stories of her life experiences, and most of all being with her family. She was a loving and devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She embodied strength, resilience, loyalty, and fortitude. Her family celebrates the example she set, the love she shared, and the spirit of grace, dedication, and faith she leaves behind. Clara will be deeply missed, but her influence and legacy will live on in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020