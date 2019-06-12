|
|
Clarence Leon Chalfant
Naples - Clarence Leon Chalfant, 90, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.
He was born on Friday, January 25, 1929, in Tarrs, Pennsylvania, the son of Charles and Jessie (Regar) Chalfant. Clarence proudly served his nation in the United States Navy during World War II. Mr. C, as he liked to be addressed, resided in Naples, Florida with his wife, Nancy (Pratt) Chalfant for forty years prior to returning to Muncie, Indiana, in 2016. Clarence worked as a service manager for DeVoe Cadillac in Naples, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The ALS Association, Parkinson's Foundation, or to the Honor Flight.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 12, 2019