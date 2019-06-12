Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
More Obituaries for Clarence Chalfant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Leon Chalfant


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarence Leon Chalfant Obituary
Clarence Leon Chalfant

Naples - Clarence Leon Chalfant, 90, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.

He was born on Friday, January 25, 1929, in Tarrs, Pennsylvania, the son of Charles and Jessie (Regar) Chalfant. Clarence proudly served his nation in the United States Navy during World War II. Mr. C, as he liked to be addressed, resided in Naples, Florida with his wife, Nancy (Pratt) Chalfant for forty years prior to returning to Muncie, Indiana, in 2016. Clarence worked as a service manager for DeVoe Cadillac in Naples, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The ALS Association, Parkinson's Foundation, or to the Honor Flight.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 12, 2019
