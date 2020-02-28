|
Claudia Harding Curle passed away at Bentley Village in Naples at age 100. She leaves behind a son, Brian Curle, his wife, Sheryl, and two daughters, Christapher Curle, her husband, Don Farmer, and Robin Curle and her husband Stan Smith. Claudia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred Curle, and a son and his wife, Bradley and Kathy Curle. Claudia was raised in Minneapolis, but spent two years in Chile with her mother and stepfather on his seaside estate in Viña del Mar. Claudia attended the University of Minnesota, where she met Fred, her husband to be. After graduating, she worked in a bank and law offices in Minnesota and in New York City. She and Fred married in 1943 when he returned from the South Pacific after flying 52 missions with the Army Air Corps. Their first home was outside the military base in Odessa TX, where their first son, Brian, was born. On Fred's discharge, they moved to Denver where they lived for fifteen years and had three more children. From Denver, they moved to southern California, then to Houston and finally to GE headquarters in Louisville KY. When Fred retired in 1980, their second home on Marco Island became their only home, until they moved to Bentley Village. Claudia was a leader in volunteer organizations wherever they lived, including recording for the blind and the Marco of Dimes. Claudia's volunteer work in retirement included the United Church of Marco, the Library of Marco Island and the Marco Hospital Auxiliary. She was instrumental in establishing the Marco Urgent Care Center as secretary of the Fundraising Drive in the early 1980s. Fred was the captain of the Fundraising Team. Claudia also was an active member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants, the Daughters of the American Revolution and Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. Fred & Claudia travelled for work and play to every state and thirty-four countries. They lived in twelve homes in five states. They lived through the roaring 20s, the Great Depression of the 30s, WWII in the 40s, the prosperous postwar 50s, the revolutionary 60s and all the history since then. They had four boats, caught countless fish, entertained constantly and enjoyed life. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to a . Interment will be on the Curle family cemetery grounds of their beloved Marco Island. Claudia was a wonderful woman, mother, wife and friend. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020