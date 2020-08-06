Claudio Gabriel FerrerNaples, Florida - Chef Claudio Ferrer C.E.C., C.C.E., A.A.C., W.A.C.S. left the kitchen on August 1, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife, Minerva; his son, Daniel and daughter-in-law Nicole; his brother, Rueben; and his grandchildren, Angelica Ferrer, Milo Saye, Ivan Saye and Juliette Ferrer. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Gabriel.Chef Claudio was born in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina where he picked up his love for cooking in his mother's boutique hotel. He received a bachelor's degree in commercial science from Universidad Nacional de Rosario, Rosario, Argentina (1978); a bachelor's degree in resort and international travel management from Hodges University, Naples (1993); and a master's degree in education from Florida International University, Miami (2010).Throughout his life, with his inimitable sense of humor and his love for the culinary profession, he excelled as a chef in Naples, Florida country clubs which included Wyndemere, Royal Poinciana, Collier's Reserve, Kensington, and Naples Sailing & Yacht Club. Chef Claudio also worked privately as a personal chef with clients throughout the United States and was owner/chef of Kiko's Catering LLC in Naples, FL. He also worked as a corporate chef for Electrolux North, Latin America and the Caribbean and served as the Continental Director of the Americas for the World Association of Cooks Societies.Chef Claudio loved mentoring young culinarians and at the time of his death, was the Director of Culinary Arts at Lorenzo Walker Vocational College. Prior to that, he worked as Culinary Director/Chef Instructor at Palmetto Ridge High School, Naples and Culinary Director/Academy Instructor at Gulf Coast High School, Naples.In addition to cooking and mentoring culinary students, Chef Claudio loved competing in and judging culinary competitions. He became a Certified International Culinary Judge and throughout the years traveled the world judging competitions. He received many medals and accolades throughout the years, including Chapter Chef of the Year in 1999 from the American Culinary Federation, Caxambas Chapter of Naples & Marco Island. He was also a past president and founding member of the chapter.