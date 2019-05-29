|
Cletus Clair Reeves
Naples, FL
Cletus Clair Reeves, 86, departed his earthly life on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019. Cletus was born on the farm on June 10th, 1932 to Clarence William and Mae Bock Reeves in Seney, Iowa. Cletus was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 30 years; Dana, sister; Doris Mae Calkins (Don) of Rock Rapids, IA.
He proudly served as a Corporal in the United States Army from 1952-1954, during the Korean War. After serving he attended Western Iowa Technical College in Sioux City and graduated with a degree in Parks and Golf Course Management. Cletus married Dana Doris Lee on August 20, 1988 and moved to Naples FL.
He was deeply rooted in his Christian faith and was a devout member of the East Naples United Methodist Church. He had a profound work ethic and never started a task he couldn't finish. He loved spending time with his extended family telling stories from childhood, his service and his travels. His heart of gold will be greatly missed.
Inurnment took place on April 2nd at City Cemetery in LeMars, Iowa.
A Celebration of Life dinner will take place on May 30th, 2019 at 5:30 at East Naples United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be directed to the Capital Improvements Fund at East Naples United Methodist Church or the American Legion Post 135, Naples Fl.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 29 to May 30, 2019