|
|
Cloyde H. Pate
Cloyde H. Pate, 94, passed away on Tuesday March 10 2020. Pate as he was known to all was born to Cloyde and Ruby May Pate on April 9, 1925 in Sheffield, Alabama and grew up in Dennisport Massachusetts on Cape Cod.
Pate graduated from Yarmouth High School on Cape Cod and served in the U.S. Navy during WW2 in the Pacific and was a member of an Underwater Demolition Team the forerunner to the Navy Seals.
Pate was a well known Restaurateur for well over 60 years with Restaurants in Cape Cod, Ma. Ft Myers, Tampa, Palm Beach and Naples Fl.
Pate is survived by his daughter Suzanne L. Pate, son Stanly W. Pate and wife Julie, daughter Shelly A. Pate, son Eric C. Pate and wife Rebecca and son Nathaniel L. Pate, twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Honoring Pate's wishes there are no services planned at this time.
The Family would like to thank the wonderful and caring Staff of Avow Hospice in Naples for all their help, support and comfort.
Donations in Pate's honor can be made to Church of the Resurrection of our Lord c/o Msgr. Stephen E. McNamara, V.G., V.F, 8121 Cypress Lake Dr. Ft. Myers, Fl. 33919
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020