Naples - Col. Jim Roddy Paschall ("Rod"), 84, passed away June 10th in Naples, Florida. Born September 1, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas, Rod is survived by his wife, Patricia (née Greenwalt) Taylor Paschall of Naples, daughters Christen Morrissey of Woodridge, Illinois, Kari Niles of South Orange, New Jersey, and five grandchildren: Taylor, Ian, Kate, Jack, and Hatcher.



The family would like to extend thanks and gratitude to the nurses at Avow Frances Georgeson Hospice House of Naples for the care and respect they gave to Rod.



Col. Rod Paschall was a decorated veteran, teacher, author and editor with a passion for history and expertise in counter intelligence few soldiers could match. A ranch hand and camp counselor as a young man, Rod attended the Presbyterian military school Schreiner Institute outside of San Antonio and earned an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1954. Rod proudly graduated West Point in the class of 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant of Infantry.



During his 30-year military career, Rod served as a troop commander in the 7th and 25th Infantry Divisions, the 101st Airborne Division, and the 5th Special Forces Group. Rod was perhaps most well-known and admired by his peers and family as commander of the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta ("Delta Force") in the years following the Iranian hostage crisis (1980-81). A patriot at heart, Rod was reluctant to divulge details of his storied career, so with the exception of a handful of colorful recounts of his international adventures, many of his career highlights will go to the grave with him.



Rod served two tours in Vietnam and was stationed in Korea and Cambodia/Laos. He was a member of the Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Washington D.C. and attended numerous military schools during his career including the Infantry, Special Warfare and Armor Schools, the Naval Command and Staff College in Newport, Rhode Island, the Defense Language School in Monterey, California, and the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He taught history and covert operations at, respectively, West Point and the Army War College and was head of the Military History Institute ("MHI") as his final tour of duty.



Rod was also selected for civilian masters' degrees at George Washington University for International Relations and Duke University for history. Somehow, the Blue Devils earned his loyalty and for the rest of his life, Rod's blood ran Blue Devil blue (especially during March Madness).



During his career, he was awarded two Silver Stars, two Legion of Merits, and a Purple Heart among numerous other awards. He also received the Combat Infantryman's badge, the Ranger Tab, the Master Parachutist Badge, and the Special Forces Tab.



After retiring from military service in 1989, Rod pursued his passion for military history in the private sector, first by writing scripts for A&E's History and Biography channels, and then as Editor at Large of MHQ: The Quarterly Journal of Military History. His most recent contributions to military history included serving as writer and experience consultant for the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center in Columbus, Georgia.



A fan of music of all kinds from big band tunes to the soundtrack of Top Gun, sports cars, scotch and tennis, Rod enjoyed life, his family, and his long-standing, trusted group of friends. A soldier first, Rod was also a fiercely loyal leader of his family. He taught by example, passing along his streak of independence to his two daughters, and loved his wife Pat with all his heart.



Col. Jim R. (Rod) Paschall will be buried with full honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.









