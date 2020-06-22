Colby Dunavan



Colby Dunavan was born in Arlington, TX in 1975. He died on June 15, 2020, at the age of 45. Colby is survived by his wife, Colleen, daughter, Wesley (6) and son, Whit (4), as well as his mother Peggy and step-father Peter of Athens, TX, father Joe and step-mother Joan of Dallas, TX, sister Lindsay of Littleton, CO, and many more family members and friends who loved him dearly.



Colby grew up in the Dallas Ft. Worth area where he spent his summers on Cedar Creek Lake with a tight-knit group of childhood friends who were like family to Colby and with whom he remained very close until his death. Colby was a graduate of the University of North Texas and worked in medical equipment sales. Colby's subtle, clever sense of humor, his kind demeanor, and his love of laughter and making people happy were the hallmarks of his endearing personality. Whether taking a simple walk to the beach, teaching his kids' world geography, or going to church on Sundays, Colby could make anything fun. He was always learning and had an amazing memory - often recounting experiences with friends from years ago in vivid detail. There wasn't a song or movie Colby couldn't recite, old or new. Colby loved golf, fishing, travelling, country music, and was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He considered himself an accomplished home chef - always experimenting with different cuisines and cooking techniques. More than anything, Colby loved his sweet young family who truly completed him. He was a proud and attentive father who was an active participant in his children's school, The Village School of Naples. He was so very grateful to have had these past two months supporting his children while homeschooling them. Colby's kind, a fun-loving spirit will live on in the hearts and souls of his family and all whose lives he touched while here on earth.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store