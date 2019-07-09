Services
Colby Singletary Obituary
Colby Singletary

Naples - Colby Kevin Singletary passed away unexpectedly in a tragic car accident. He enjoyed Boating, 4 Wheeling and most of all being with his Friends & Family. He was an amazing athlete who had a passion for Football and Wrestling. Colby was a 2x State Champion and a Star Linebacker for Palmetto Ridge High School. He wore his BEARS colors with pride and loved his Coaches and Teachers. Colby was Fearless, Adventurous and most of all a Great Leader! He loved helping others in need and brought a smile to everyone's face. He will be missed by many! He is survived by his Father (Casey Singletary), Mother (Niki Singletary), Sister (Brooke Singletary), Brothers (Cody & Chase Singletary), Uncles (James Singletary & Chris Daffron), Aunts (Alyssa Singletary, Tammy Daffron, Tracey Mccaulley, Kim Llewellyn, Lexi Englant & Joy Greim), Grandparents (Charles & Cathy Singletary), (Judy & Mike Frye), (Lynn Daffron), (Deborah Singletary) and many cousins. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday July, 13th from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Collier County Fairgrounds. Please wear Fishing or Palmetto Ridge attire in honor of Colby. In Lieu of Flowers and Food there will be a Scholarship Fund set up in Colby Singletary's name. Also, there will be a donation box available at the Celebration of Life.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 9, 2019
