Colleen Marie Drozdowski
Naples - On Monday, November 16th, 2020, Colleen Marie Drozdowski, loving wife, incredible mom of two, adored sister and kindest friend passed away at the age of 56.
Colleen was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to James and Mary Daly. She was the youngest of their five children born. On October 3rd, 1987, Colleen married her best friend, Michael Drozdowski. From there Colleen and Michael went on to build a beautiful life together and raise their two children, Ryan and Megan, whom she loved unconditionally and could not have been prouder of. She lived each and every day for her family.
Colleen never met a stranger; her home was always open and never had a short supply of love, or candy. It was easily recognizable by her fantastic garden flag collection, there was always a new one welcoming guests to her driveway.
Her energy could light up a room and she possessed a kind of magic to her spirit that could only be rivaled by her favorite place on earth, Walt Disney World. She and her husband spent their honeymoon there and she taught her children to love it so dearly. She was also an avid Miami Dolphin fan, she had unwavering faith, even on their worst games. She will be remembered for her zest for life, unconditional love for others, contagious laugh, and her sincere ability to make the world a better place, just by being in it.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Daly; her brothers, Jim and Charlie Daly; her nephew, Chaz Daly; her father-in-law, Edward Drozdowski; and her nana Madeline Hess. She is survived by her husband Michael; her children, Ryan (Miranda) and Megan (Alexander); her brothers, Michael and John Daly (Gillian); her mother-in-law, Diana; and her second-son, Chad Kelliher. Colleen was also survived by her brothers-in-law, Paul Drozdowski (Caroline) and Edward Drozdowski (Mary); and her sisters-in-law, Jane Provost (Bob) and Brenda Daly, as well as many nieces and nephews. Lastly, she is survived by many friends, whom she considered family.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Monday at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Naples Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned Since 1978.