1/1
Colleen Marie Drozdowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colleen Marie Drozdowski

Naples - On Monday, November 16th, 2020, Colleen Marie Drozdowski, loving wife, incredible mom of two, adored sister and kindest friend passed away at the age of 56.

Colleen was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to James and Mary Daly. She was the youngest of their five children born. On October 3rd, 1987, Colleen married her best friend, Michael Drozdowski. From there Colleen and Michael went on to build a beautiful life together and raise their two children, Ryan and Megan, whom she loved unconditionally and could not have been prouder of. She lived each and every day for her family.

Colleen never met a stranger; her home was always open and never had a short supply of love, or candy. It was easily recognizable by her fantastic garden flag collection, there was always a new one welcoming guests to her driveway.

Her energy could light up a room and she possessed a kind of magic to her spirit that could only be rivaled by her favorite place on earth, Walt Disney World. She and her husband spent their honeymoon there and she taught her children to love it so dearly. She was also an avid Miami Dolphin fan, she had unwavering faith, even on their worst games. She will be remembered for her zest for life, unconditional love for others, contagious laugh, and her sincere ability to make the world a better place, just by being in it.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Daly; her brothers, Jim and Charlie Daly; her nephew, Chaz Daly; her father-in-law, Edward Drozdowski; and her nana Madeline Hess. She is survived by her husband Michael; her children, Ryan (Miranda) and Megan (Alexander); her brothers, Michael and John Daly (Gillian); her mother-in-law, Diana; and her second-son, Chad Kelliher. Colleen was also survived by her brothers-in-law, Paul Drozdowski (Caroline) and Edward Drozdowski (Mary); and her sisters-in-law, Jane Provost (Bob) and Brenda Daly, as well as many nieces and nephews. Lastly, she is survived by many friends, whom she considered family.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Monday at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Naples Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned Since 1978.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved