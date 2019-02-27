|
Collis C. Stewart
Naples, FL
Collis C. Stewart, 95, of Williams Bay, WI formerly of Naples FL; died at his residence on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
He was born January 18, 1924, in Chicago, IL, to Edward James and Pauline Ruth (Campbell) Stewart.
Collis was a World War II Army veteran. He served in Burma and earned two overseas service bars, American campaign medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign medal with 1 bronze battle star.
Collis was President and CEO of his family company,
Stewart In-Fra-Red Inc, until retirement. In his spare time, he loved golf and boating on Lake Geneva. He was a member of Big Foot Country Club in Fontana, Wisconsin and Imperial Golf Course in Naples, Florida. When he was in Naples, he attended Trinity by the Cove, Episcopal Church.
Collis married Bonne J. Ferguson on October 14, 1950, she preceded him on January 27, 1987. He later married Barbara Robinette, she also preceded him in death.
Survivors include his children Collis C. Stewart II, Michael (Colleen) Stewart, and Donna Jeanne (Dr. Jeffrey) Ceschi; eight grandchildren Collis (Natalie) Stewart III, Krista (Jake) Dupree, Jason (Kristin) Stewart, Colton (Marie) Stewart, Jacob Stewart, Kyle (Leah) Ceschi, Nathan (Kristine) Ceschi, and Hannah (Sean) Bruskiewicz; four great grandchildren Collis C. Stewart IV, Brooklee Stewart, Bridget Stewart, and Cole Ceschi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Edward J Stewart II, and Mary Lou Stewart; daughter-in-law Penny Stewart; and great-granddaughter Carli Stewart.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Williams Bay Lutheran Church, 11 Collie St, Williams Bay, WI 53191; with Pastor Tom Dowling officiating. Interment will be Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Collis
Stewart's name to at https://www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org/shc/donate
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019