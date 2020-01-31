|
|
Connie Lee Anderson Helms
Connie Lee Anderson Helms, age 94, was born in Minco, OK on January 29, 1925 and passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. When she was 5 years old she moved with her family to Central Florida and graduated from Winter Park High School in 1943. Connie married her high school sweetheart, James (Jimmy) Helms, on July 3, 1943. In the summer of 1966, they moved to the South Daytona area where they lived for the next 40 years. They were active members of First Baptist Church of South Daytona where they participated and served in various capacities. Other than being with family, this is where they felt most at home. Connie retired from the Volusia County School System after more than twenty years. During that time she worked at Mainland High School, Campbell High School and Spruce Creek High School where she served as Activities Director. She developed long- lasting friendships over the years with colleagues and students and had many fond memories of those years. In 2006 Connie and Jimmy moved to Naples to be closer to family. They were members of First Baptist Church Naples and attended as long as their health permitted. On July 3, 2013 they celebrated their 70th Anniversary with family and friends. Since Jimmy's death in 2014, Connie lived at Lely Palms Retirement Community. We will all miss her smiles, hugs and the way she made us laugh. We each have special memories of holidays, family vacations, birthday celebrations and big family dinners. We will always be grateful for the legacy of love and faithfulness she left and we will hold her in our hearts forever. Connie was preceded in death by her husband James L. Helms, her parents Beulah Anderson and William H. Anderson, 3 brothers and a sister. She is survived by her sister, Gladys A. Bond, Orlando, FL, daughter, Janice H. Moorefield (Spouse: Robert), Naples, FL, 2 sons Don L. Helms (Spouse: Cynthia), Hampstead, NC, and Randal W. Helms, South Daytona Beach, FL, 6 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Connie's life will be held in the chapel at First Baptist Church Naples on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11am Friends and family are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the Pregnancy Resource Center of Southwest Florida, 26951 Country Club Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34134.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020