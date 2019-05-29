Resources
Cape Cod, MA

Constance Maddams Tegen passed away on May 22 at her home in South Wellfleet, Cape Cod, 4 months before her 90th birthday after a two-year bout with ALS. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Thomas Albert Tegen of South Wellfleet, Cape Cod; her sister, Jocelyn Maurushat of Oberlin, OH; daughter, Ann Tegen Hill of Bainbridge Island, WA; sons, Carl Maddams Tegen of Gibson Island, MD and William Alan Tegen of South Wellfleet, Cape Cod, MA; sister-in law-Nancy Vandenboorn of Sun Valley, ID; plus many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Connie, one of the founders, especially enjoyed her many years as a member of the Sandollars Club (Newcomers), of Naples.

In lieu of flowers, a small donation may be made to COMPASSIONATE CARE ALS, P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574. www.ccals.org; www.ron-hoffman.com. 508-444-6775.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 29, 2019
