Cornelius H. Buersmeyer


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cornelius H. Buersmeyer

Lisle, IL

We lost someone remarkably special today. Connie died at his recently new home in Lisle, Illinois.

Connie was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, the youngest of five children. He was the first in his family to attend

college, graduating from the Rolla School of Mines (now known as the Missouri University of Science and Technology) with a degree in chemical engineering. He went on to work at Stellite Corporation upon his graduation, remained with that company through its name change to Cabot

Corporation and retired after 34 years of service. His work took him and his family from Kokomo, Indiana to Chicago, Illinois to Wethersfield, Connecticut and back to Kokomo in his last years before retirement. In his younger days, Dad was called up to serve and stationed at the Aberdeen

Proving Grounds for several years during the Korean War where he taught soldiers math, science, and ballistics.

During all that time, Connie was supported and loved by his wife of 66 years, Mary Dolores (nee Dulle). They were high school sweethearts and were life partners with a

special bond. Together they raised five children and instilled in each of them a love of family. They retired to South Bend, Indiana and Marco Island, Florida, spending 6 months a year at each for 35 years. While in South Bend he enjoyed volunteering at the Basilica at the University of Notre Dame, giving tours to visitors from around the world.

Dad was blessed with a curious mind, continuously

reading and learning. He embraced life and was happiest with Mom by his side and surrounded by family. He loved

holidays, especially Christmas; sports of any type; his

children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; the

University of Notre Dame and, most of all, Mom. We will miss him dearly and remember him every day. Rest in peace.

A family celebration of life will be held in May at Notre Dame. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Christ Child's Charity in South Bend, Indiana.

Connie was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Elizabeth Buersmeyer and his siblings Clarence, Cornelia, Sylvanus, and Celestine. He leaves behind a grieving family including his wife Mary; children John, Michael (Debra), Michelle (Russell) Hood, Julie Waite and Thomas (Tracey); grandchildren Ryan (Megan) Hood, Mary Claire Hood, Alison Buersmeyer, Ann Buersmeyer, Stephanie Buersmeyer and Emily Buersmeyer; and great-grandchildren Quinn, Zoe and Sebastian Hood.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019
