Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Cory Loucks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cory Loucks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cory Loucks Obituary
Naples - Cory Cook Loucks of Naples, FL and Osterville, MA died on February 7, 2020. She was the widow of the late John Gilchrist Loucks.

She is survived by their 4 children, John Loucks and his wife Maryellen of West Barnstable, MA, Susan Loucks and her husband Kyle Banks of Falmouth, MA, Whitney Loucks and his wife Tracy of Omaha, NE, and Anne Loucks Edgley and her husband Jay of Jeffersonville, VT.

Five grandchildren survive her: Andrew Loucks, Cassidy Loucks, John Sultan Loucks, Emma and Cara Edgley, along with one great granddaughter, Leighton Grace Loucks, of Andrew and Kristi Loucks.

Also surviving her are two brothers, Langdon Cook and his wife Lyn of Greenwich. CT, and David Cook and his wife Gunilla of Newport Beach, CA.

A private memorial service will be held in the summer in Osterville.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -