Naples - Cory Cook Loucks of Naples, FL and Osterville, MA died on February 7, 2020. She was the widow of the late John Gilchrist Loucks.
She is survived by their 4 children, John Loucks and his wife Maryellen of West Barnstable, MA, Susan Loucks and her husband Kyle Banks of Falmouth, MA, Whitney Loucks and his wife Tracy of Omaha, NE, and Anne Loucks Edgley and her husband Jay of Jeffersonville, VT.
Five grandchildren survive her: Andrew Loucks, Cassidy Loucks, John Sultan Loucks, Emma and Cara Edgley, along with one great granddaughter, Leighton Grace Loucks, of Andrew and Kristi Loucks.
Also surviving her are two brothers, Langdon Cook and his wife Lyn of Greenwich. CT, and David Cook and his wife Gunilla of Newport Beach, CA.
A private memorial service will be held in the summer in Osterville.
