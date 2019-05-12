|
In Loving Memory
Craig Alan Carroll
July 31, 1954 – May 13, 2018
Thank you for making Mom so happy in the time that you could.
- Love Matthew
Craig, you always encouraged me and everyone around you to strive to do their best. I appreciate you and the gifts you provided. It's easy to tell that you really cared about those around you. I'm sorry that such a rare and horrible illness has robbed you of everything. This is not the end you deserved and we all miss you very much.
- Love Jonathan
I miss you Daddy and love you very much.
- Love Jace
I can't believe it has been a year since we lost you too soon. What has brought me through is knowing you are at peace with our Lord and Savior and that we will see you again on the other side. I will always be your Princess, and you… my Prince.
- Love Celena
Published in Naples Daily News on May 12, 2019