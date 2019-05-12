Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Alan Carroll

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Craig Alan Carroll Obituary
In Loving Memory

Craig Alan Carroll

July 31, 1954 – May 13, 2018

Thank you for making Mom so happy in the time that you could.

- Love Matthew

Craig, you always encouraged me and everyone around you to strive to do their best. I appreciate you and the gifts you provided. It's easy to tell that you really cared about those around you. I'm sorry that such a rare and horrible illness has robbed you of everything. This is not the end you deserved and we all miss you very much.

- Love Jonathan

I miss you Daddy and love you very much.

- Love Jace

I can't believe it has been a year since we lost you too soon. What has brought me through is knowing you are at peace with our Lord and Savior and that we will see you again on the other side. I will always be your Princess, and you… my Prince.

- Love Celena
Published in Naples Daily News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.